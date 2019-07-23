Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES SUTTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES A. "Charlie" SUTTON

Send Flowers
CHARLES A. "Charlie" SUTTON Obituary
Charles A. "Charlie" Sutton, 81, of Oswayo, died Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 in his home in Winter Haven, Fla. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, in Sutton Ossowasso Cemetery, Rumsey Street Extension, Oswayo. Officiant Donald Hyde will preside. A luncheon will follow in Sutton Park, Oswayo. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 23 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.