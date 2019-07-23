|
Charles A. "Charlie" Sutton, 81, of Oswayo, died Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 in his home in Winter Haven, Fla. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, in Sutton Ossowasso Cemetery, Rumsey Street Extension, Oswayo. Officiant Donald Hyde will preside. A luncheon will follow in Sutton Park, Oswayo. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 23 to July 30, 2019