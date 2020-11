Charles Anderton Brown, 69, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at his home. He was born on Jan. 22, 1951. Charles was the husband of Ann (Mabe) Brown who passed away on Feb. 20, 2004. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Gail Mabe of Big Island, Va. In honoring Charles' wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com