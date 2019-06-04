Charles Bray Waterman, 87, of Middlebury Center and formerly of Lock Haven, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side, on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, June 5, from 1–3 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main Street, Wellsboro. Chuck's funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m., followed by Fireman's Honors, with Pastor Darwin "Tink" Cranmer presiding. Burial will take place in the West Branch Cemetery, Delmar Twp., with full Military Honors. To share your fondest memories of Chuck, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 4 to June 5, 2019