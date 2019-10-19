|
Charles Cornelius Umble, 36, of Westfield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 in Wellsboro. He was born on Oct. 14, 1983 in Bayshore, Long Island, a son of Charles Roberts and Margaret (Muilenburg) Seddon. In keeping Charles' request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions can be made to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA 16933 to help with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019