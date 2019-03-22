Charles D. "Chub" VanZile, Sr., 92, of Westfield, passed away at his son's home Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born Feb. 18, 1927 in Brookfield Township, he was the son of the late Walter and Lavina (Cleveland) VanZile.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Monday, 12 – 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ed Siddle officiating. Burial will be in Champlin Cemetery. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019