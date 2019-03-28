Charles D. "Chub" VanZile, Sr., 92, of Westfield, passed away at his son's home Thursday, March 21, 2019.
Born Feb. 18, 1927 in Brookfield Township, he was the son of Walter and Lavina (Cleveland) VanZile.
Chub was employed by A&P and Bordens Milk Plant. He was a life member of the Westfield Rod and Gun Club, enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the woods and cutting firewood. Most of all he enjoyed his family.
He is survived by his sons, Paul and Roxanne of Westfield, Chuck and Christine of Knoxville, Clark and Billie of Westfield, Dean and Debbie of Osceola and Micky and Lisa of Addison, N.Y.; a sister, Fern Plumley of Cowanesque and many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Chub was preceded in death by his wife, Rita VanZile in 2006.
Family and friends were received at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Monday, 12–2 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ed Siddle officiating. Burial will be in Champlin Cemetery. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019