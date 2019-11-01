|
Charles H. Hudson, 87, of Wellsboro, passed away early Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019 at The Green Home.
He was born, March 2, 1932, to James and Alice (Henderson) Hudson in South Attleboro, Mass. Charles completed high school, and served in the U.S. Air Force. On Aug. 7, 1962, he married Dorothy A. Runyan with whom he shared 57 years of marriage.
Charles was a machinist at Dresser Manufacturing, an active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Wellsboro, a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, a member of the Wellsboro Moose Lodge 1147, and had served as a volunteer fire fighter and ambulance driver. Charles was a regular patron of The Native Bagel.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy; a son Michael Hudson (Elise) of Bear, Del.; two grandchildren: Zachary Hudson (Jean) of Boston, Mass., and Kathryn Hudson of Wilmington, Del.; a sister Margaret Primeau (Ron) of Port St. Lucy, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Winifred Glancy, and Monica Smith, and a brother-in-law Thomas Smith.
At the request of his family, there will be a memorial mass commemorating Charles' life at a later date. Arrangements by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main St., Wellsboro. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 2019