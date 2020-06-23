CHARLES H. "CHUCK" MILLER
Charles H. "Chuck" Miller Jr., 77, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Visitation will take place at the Lawrenceville Fire and Ambulance Sub Station, Route 287 in Lawrenceville, near the intersection with Route 328, across from Hall's Hardware and Lumber, on Saturday, June 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. A Fire Service with Military Honors will follow there at 3 p.m. Burial to follow in Powers Cemetery, Lawrenceville. Covid19 precautions will apply. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lawrenceville Fire Department, P.O. Box 177, Lawrenceville, PA 16929. To view service details, go to www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jul. 2, 2020.
1 entry
June 23, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
