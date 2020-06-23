Charles H. "Chuck" Miller Jr., 77, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Visitation will take place at the Lawrenceville Fire and Ambulance Sub Station, Route 287 in Lawrenceville, near the intersection with Route 328, across from Hall's Hardware and Lumber, on Saturday, June 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. A Fire Service with Military Honors will follow there at 3 p.m. Burial to follow in Powers Cemetery, Lawrenceville. Covid19 precautions will apply. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lawrenceville Fire Department, P.O. Box 177, Lawrenceville, PA 16929. To view service details, go to www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jul. 2, 2020.