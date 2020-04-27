Home

CHARLES K. "CHUCK" JAYNE


1940 - 2020
CHARLES K. "CHUCK" JAYNE Obituary
Charles "Chuck" K. Jayne, 79, of Millerton, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home. He was born on Aug. 1, 1940 in Black Walnut, a son of Edwin and Marion (Williams) Jayne. Chuck was the husband of Sheila Smith for 26 years. He worked as a logger and was a veteran of the United States Army. A private funeral service will be held at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. Burial will take place in Alder Run Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 7, 2020
