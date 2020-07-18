Charles L. "Chuck" Neal, 68, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Chuck was born on March 30, 1952 in Mansfield, to Darwin and Ina (Cooke) Neal.
Chuck was delivered at home by his paternal grandfather, Dr. Leonard Neal, who said, "Ina, you finally got your boy".
Chuck was a graduate of the Mansfield High School class of 1970. He briefly attended Williamsport Technical Institute before pursuing a career as a dairy farmer. Chuck farmed independently for 39 years before retiring in 2009. He continued to provide haying services for local farmers until his passing.
On June 5, 1982 he married Eleanor M. Kennedy. Together they raised their blended family; his sons, Matt and Ryan "Jay" Neal; her children, Penny (Evans) Starks and Paul Evans, and grandchild Ashley Evans.
Chuck proudly enjoyed serving as Richmond Township supervisor for 30 years.
His favorite pastimes included learning history and visiting historical sites, hunting, and tinkering with machinery. Chuck was a lover of a good meal, Pag-O-Mar subs and old-fashioned diners. During the spring, you could find Chuck and his best furry friend, Buster, at a local baseball game. In recent years, some of his favorite times were spent surrounded by family at functions, watching his grandchildren grow and play.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Darwin, and his mother, Ina.
He is survived by his wife Eleanor; his children, Matt (Johna) Neal, Ryan (Alanda) Neal, Penny Starks, Paul (Joanna) Evans all of Mansfield; his sisters, Darwina Neal of Washington D.C., Marynel Somogy of Elmira N.Y., and Dawn (Larry) Shellenberger of Philadelphia; a niece, a nephew, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
In accordance with the family's wishes, there will be no formal services. A private celebration of Chuck's life will be held at a later date.