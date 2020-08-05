1/1
REV. CHARLES T. "TOM" MCELRATH
1946 - 2020
Rev. Charles T. "Tom" McElrath, 73, passed away Friday July 31, 2020 at UPMC Soldiers and Sailors in Wellsboro.
Born Dec. 2, 1946 in Thompsontown, to Clayton Ellsworth and Jane (Shoop) McElrath, Tom graduated from high school and joined the Army. Following his honorable discharge he worked construction and also had a career driving tractor trailer with the CB handle "Turtle."
In 1983 Tom started his ministry in Ansonia at the Valley Christian and Missionary Alliance where he served as the pastor for 19 years.
He then moved to Milroy where he pastored at the CMA Church until he retired in 2013. While pastoring his congregations, he drove locally for Benedict's Bus Service.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed being part of any event his family participated in.
He taught himself to play piano by ear. He played bass guitar and sang in "Redeemed by Grace" with his son Tommy and his family. He always looked for an opportunity to share the gift of salvation that is offered through Jesus, God's son. He frequently was known as "Pop-pop." had a brilliant smile, and shared it often.
He was an accomplished carpenter who built his own house. Tom was a member of Orbisonia American Legion Post 0518. He enjoyed following NASCAR, and was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Penn State Nittany Lions fan.
Tom is survived by his wife, Deanna, of Wellsboro; a son, Tommy McElrath (Amy) of Wellsboro; a daughter, Tammy Jo Benedict (Tyler) of Wellsboro; seven grandchildren, Alexis, Dustin, Lindsey, and Hailee Jo Benedict, and Logan, Kaleb and Derek McElrath; four brothers, Jim, Harry, Fred and Willie McElrath; and a sister, Jean McElrath. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and a sister.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Tom's life at a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday Aug. 7, at the Valley Alliance Church in Ansonia with Pastor Darryl Eyler officiating. His family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro, with his arrangements. Those wishing to make a donation in Tom's memory are encouraged to remember the Missions' Fund at the Valley Alliance Church 4858 US-6, Wellsboro, PA 16901. To share a memory or condolence with Tom's family, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Valley Alliance Church
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
