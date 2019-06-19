Cheryl Ann Swartz, 66, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Cheryl was the daughter of John Joseph and Mary (Pann) Swartz.
She was born Oct. 12, 1952 in Hazleton, and is survived by her sister Marybeth Swartz Traverso of Sarasota, Fla.
Cheryl worked in the accounting industry for many years, traveled extensively, and will be lovingly remembered by her sister and many friends, including her good friends Thea and Sonny.
There will be a private service and the family asks that you remember Cheryl with a kind smile and a loving prayer.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 19 to June 26, 2019