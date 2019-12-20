Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freeberg Funeral Home
120 N. Williamson Rd
Blossburg, PA 16912
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Freeberg Funeral Home
120 N. Williamson Rd
Blossburg, PA 16912
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Freeberg Funeral Home
120 N. Williamson Rd
Blossburg, PA 16912
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHERYL ROAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHERYL L. (KIRKENDALL) ROAN


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHERYL L. (KIRKENDALL) ROAN Obituary
Cheryl L. Roan, 60, of Liberty, wife of Donald Roan, passed away peacefully at home on December 17, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born to Delmer and Lois Kirkendall on Aug. 13, 1959.
Cheryl has four children, Christian (Kelly) Kauffman, Casey (Dan) Sheckler, Katie (Andrew) Murray, and Kendra (Sean) Culp; four stepchildren, Denise Love, Dawn Marie Carnes, Donald Roan Jr., and Dennis Roan; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends at the Freeberg Funeral Home, Blossburg, Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. officiated by Deacon Mary Lou Byerly. Interment will follow at Arnot Swedish Cemetery.
Cheryl said "in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Animal Care Sanctuary, in remembrance of her beloved pets Taco and Bandit." Donations for the Animal Care Sanctuary may be sent c/o Donald Roan, PO Box 122, Liberty, PA 16930.
On line condolences at freebergfh.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHERYL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -