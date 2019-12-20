|
|
Cheryl L. Roan, 60, of Liberty, wife of Donald Roan, passed away peacefully at home on December 17, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born to Delmer and Lois Kirkendall on Aug. 13, 1959.
Cheryl has four children, Christian (Kelly) Kauffman, Casey (Dan) Sheckler, Katie (Andrew) Murray, and Kendra (Sean) Culp; four stepchildren, Denise Love, Dawn Marie Carnes, Donald Roan Jr., and Dennis Roan; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends at the Freeberg Funeral Home, Blossburg, Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. officiated by Deacon Mary Lou Byerly. Interment will follow at Arnot Swedish Cemetery.
Cheryl said "in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Animal Care Sanctuary, in remembrance of her beloved pets Taco and Bandit." Donations for the Animal Care Sanctuary may be sent c/o Donald Roan, PO Box 122, Liberty, PA 16930.
On line condolences at freebergfh.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2019