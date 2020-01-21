|
Chester George Corrigan, Jr., 72, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1947 in Lancaster, a son of Chester George and Lillian (Depew) Corrigan, Sr. Chester worked as a state trooper and investigator for the Pennsylvania State Police for 25 years. He also served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Chester enjoyed softball, FOP, PSP, spending time with family, hunting, and fishing. He was an avid sportsman and Penn State football fan.
Chester is survived by his son, Keith (Melissa) Corrigan of Lancaster; four daughters, Erin Corrigan of Mansfield, Caitlin (Justin) Houk of Grove City, Cristin (Bradley) Coolidge of Lexington, S.C., and Kelly Corrigan of Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren; and a brother, David (Heidi) Corrigan of Downington. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Marilyn Farmer.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 12-1 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A funeral service will follow immediately at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ed Siddle officiating. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd. Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, 2020