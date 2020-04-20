Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTINE PLATO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTINE J. (POBLOTZKI) PLATO


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRISTINE J. (POBLOTZKI) PLATO Obituary
Christine J. (Poblotzki) Plato, 78, of Wellsboro, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital.
She was born Dec. 27, 1941 in Berlin, Germany, to Georg and Margarete (Beier) Poblotzki.
On June 1, 1963, in Berlin, she married Jurgen Plato. In 1965 she and her young family immigrated to the United States and lived in New Jersey. There she was active in the Rock Ridge Community of Denville as a volunteer at the Hotline of St. Clare's Hospital, and in charge of the Fabric Nook at their biggest fundraiser, the annual Harvest Festival.
Christine was a certified dressmaker and ran her popular home-based business for many years. She also found time to sew many quilts and created other numerous works of art with her hands and needles. Christine loved the outdoors, hiking, camping and cooking for her family. As a member of her church, she loved to get involved, once making over 100 costumes for a show, and for Laetare Sunday this past March, a new altar cloth.
Christine is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jurgen; a daughter, Anja (Plato) Stam and her husband Julian; a son, Marcus Plato and his wife, Valerie; grandchildren, Kristin Stam, Maia (Stam) Mahosky and her husband Shane, Julia Plato, and Jacob Plato; a great-grandson, Flint Mahosky; and brothers, Armin Poblotzki and his wife, Heidi and Volker Poblotzki and his wife, Marlies of Germany.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Alexander and Elmar Poblotzki, and her infant child Joseph Plato who was lost in 1966.
Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, a Mass celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
Her family has entrusted her arrangements to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main Street, Wellsboro. Any who desire to make a contribution in her memory are encouraged to remember St. Peter's Church, 47 Central Avenue, Wellsboro, PA 16901.
To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHRISTINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -