Christine J. (Poblotzki) Plato, 78, of Wellsboro, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital.
She was born Dec. 27, 1941 in Berlin, Germany, to Georg and Margarete (Beier) Poblotzki.
On June 1, 1963, in Berlin, she married Jurgen Plato. In 1965 she and her young family immigrated to the United States and lived in New Jersey. There she was active in the Rock Ridge Community of Denville as a volunteer at the Hotline of St. Clare's Hospital, and in charge of the Fabric Nook at their biggest fundraiser, the annual Harvest Festival.
Christine was a certified dressmaker and ran her popular home-based business for many years. She also found time to sew many quilts and created other numerous works of art with her hands and needles. Christine loved the outdoors, hiking, camping and cooking for her family. As a member of her church, she loved to get involved, once making over 100 costumes for a show, and for Laetare Sunday this past March, a new altar cloth.
Christine is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jurgen; a daughter, Anja (Plato) Stam and her husband Julian; a son, Marcus Plato and his wife, Valerie; grandchildren, Kristin Stam, Maia (Stam) Mahosky and her husband Shane, Julia Plato, and Jacob Plato; a great-grandson, Flint Mahosky; and brothers, Armin Poblotzki and his wife, Heidi and Volker Poblotzki and his wife, Marlies of Germany.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Alexander and Elmar Poblotzki, and her infant child Joseph Plato who was lost in 1966.
Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, a Mass celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
Her family has entrusted her arrangements to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main Street, Wellsboro. Any who desire to make a contribution in her memory are encouraged to remember St. Peter's Church, 47 Central Avenue, Wellsboro, PA 16901.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 30, 2020