Christopher Caden Ferreira - Kohler, 25, of Tioga, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home. Christopher was born on Nov. 29, 1994 in Corning, N.Y., a son of Gerald Wilson and Heather Ferreira. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society . Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com