Christopher M. Lupacckino, 64, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020, from cardiac arrest, at his cabin in Tioga County. Born in Pottstown on Jan. 23, 1956, he was a son of Muriel (Kolb) Harmon and the late Donald Lupacckino. No services are planned at this time. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com