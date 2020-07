Christopher M. Morgan, 38, of Tioga, passed away at his home on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born on Feb. 26, 1982 in Elmira, N.Y., a son of Wendi and Robert Farr. Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, July 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com