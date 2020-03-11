Home

Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888

CHRISTOPHER S. MIDDLETON

CHRISTOPHER S. MIDDLETON Obituary
Christopher S. Middleton, 44, of Ansonia, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Stony Fork. Christopher was the husband of Amy Middleton and together they have owned and operated The Burnin' Barrel Bar in Ansonia.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, March 14, from 12-2 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main Street, Mansfield. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2020
