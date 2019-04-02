Christy Ann Mitchell, 29, of Greentown, passed away unexpectedly in Wellsboro, Friday, March 29, 2019.
A memorial service to celebrate Christy's life will be held at noon Friday, April 5, at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville.
Burial will take place in Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preserve, 293 Irish Hill Rd, Newfield, N.Y. 14867.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S Main St, Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019