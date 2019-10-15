|
Cinda Lou Morrison, 71, formerly of Shunk, beloved wife of Alan J. Morrison, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Sept. 19, 2019 in Celina, Texas.
Cinda was born in Blossburg, on Oct 9,1947 a daughter of the late William Reese and Leora (Gee) Lloyd.
In addition to her husband Alan of 42 years, Cinda is survived by four children, Patty Day, Robin (Gary ) Scarboro, Greg (Karen) Williams and Christopher Williams; 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, with another on the way; sisters, JoAnn Kreger, Lauretta (Dean) Carpenter, Ginny (Todd) Paup; brothers, Bill Lloyd, Joe (Maryann) Lloyd and Sam (Sharry) Lloyd; a brother-in-law, Jerry Dobretzberger; many nieces, nephews, cousins; a step-daughter, Angela (Jim) Redder and two step-children and step-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents and sisters, Sandra Furst, Marian and Margaret (Peg) Gilbert, father-in- law and mother-in-law, Frank and Dorothea Morrison; close friends, Ruth Smith and Edna Thomlinson; sister-in-law, Bernice Dobretzberger and many dear friends.
Cinda loved taking care of older people and spent many years working in Adult Care. She was multi-talented and loved doing arts and crafts, she will be dearly missed at the many craft shows she took part in. Cinda was an avid bingo player and supported all the local bingo games at the Canton and Ralston fire halls, always looking for that chance to yell "Bingo!"
She was extremely family oriented and loved the annual family reunion, going in early to help set-up and staying to the end to clean up. Cinda took care of the reunion's farmer's market and served as auctioneer for their annual auction, always creating a few laughs. She would make it a point of visiting all that showed up and joking with them, this being true wherever she went.
Cinda and husband, Alan, moved to Texas in October of 2018 to be near the grandchildren and had planned to attend the 2019 family reunion in Pennsylvania, but her failing health prevented that from happening, something she sadly missed.
She went to sleep on Wednesday night and never woke up, taking her last breath at 2:17 a.m.- as quoted by Alan, "She was the love of my life and I miss her."
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. with a celebration of Cinda's life following at 1 p.m. Saturday Oct., 19, at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Cinda's honor can be directed to the Canton Fire Company, P.O. Box 72 Canton, Pa. 17724.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019