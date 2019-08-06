Home

CLAIRE ROBERTS SMITH


1921 - 2019
CLAIRE ROBERTS SMITH Obituary
Claire Roberts Smith, 97, of Mansfield, passed away Aug. 3, 2019, at home.
She was born Aug. 15, 1921, in Nashua, N.H., the daughter of Harold and Audrey Tibbetts Roberts. Claire was a retired hair dresser.
She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Stephen Merrill of Phoenix, Ariz., Helen and Duane Deitrick of Mansfield, Janet and William Kiselewsky of Wellsboro, two sons and a daughter-in-law, Douglas and Kate Smith of Oakville, Conn., Burton Smith Jr. of Phoenix, Ariz., her brother, Alfred Roberts of New Jersey, 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Burton, her brother, Clayton and her sister, Fayre.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Claire's memory may be made to , 126 Monroe Turnpike Trumbull, CT 06611.
Sympath"e" cards may be sent to Claire's family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
A service of Wilston Funeral Home 130 S. Main St. Mansfield.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2019
