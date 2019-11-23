Home

CLARENCE R. ATWOOD


1942 - 2019
CLARENCE R. ATWOOD Obituary
Clarence R. Atwood, 76, of Troy, began walking his dog (Spirit) in heaven on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. He was born on Dec. 13, 1942 in West Hill, N.Y., a son of Clarence and Edith (Robbins) Atwood.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Austinville Union Church, 2977 Austinville Road, Troy. Buckheit Funeral Chapel, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2019
