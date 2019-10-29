Home

Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
CLARENCE R. ICEMAN

CLARENCE R. ICEMAN Obituary
Clarence R. Iceman, 90, of Cedar Run, died on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
He was born on May 10, 1929 in Lebanon, a son of the late Clarence H. and Ellen E. (Miller) Iceman.
Clarence was married for 70 years to Lillian M. (Speck) Iceman and he enjoyed hunting and bowling.
He was retired from Hershey's where he had worked for 30 years.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Lillian Iceman, and a granddaughter: Tamara (Brandan) DeVogel of East Stroudsburg.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Sue E. Iceman in 1980.
Funeral services will be private and are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2019
