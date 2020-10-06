1/
CLARK N. VANZILE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CLARK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clark N. VanZile, 66, of Westfield passed away at home on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 with his family by his side. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 12 – 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 1 p.m. with his son-in-law, Jeremy Smith officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
222 West Main Street
Westfield, PA 16950
(814) 367-5700
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved