Clark N. VanZile, 66, of Westfield passed away at home on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 with his family by his side. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 12 – 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 1 p.m. with his son-in-law, Jeremy Smith officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com