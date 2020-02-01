|
Clifford J. Anderegg, 91, of Wellsboro, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1928 in Wellsboro, a son of John and Esther (Butler) Anderegg. Clifford was married to Beverly Anderegg for 67 years who passed away on June 25, 2014. He worked as a painter and farmer and enjoyed gardening, painting watercolor pictures, black powder and riding motorcycle. Clifford was a member of the Church of Christ in Wellsboro.
Clifford is survived by three sons, John Anderegg of Wellsboro, Peter (Mary) Anderegg of Wellsboro, and William (Patricia) Anderegg of Wellsboro; a daughter, Kathy (Dennis) Rumsey of Gaines; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two sons, Andrew Alan Anderegg, and Jeffery Anderegg; a grandson, Stephen John Anderegg; a brother; a half brother; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Anderegg.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1-2 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A memorial service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. with Pastor Darwin "Tink" Cranmer officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to , Manheim St. &Wissahickon Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19101 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2020