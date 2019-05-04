|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifton E. "Clif" Antes.
|
|
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
|
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
Clifton E. Antes "Clif," 87, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 2, 2019 with his loving family at his side as they had been during his entire illness.
He was born Nov. 5, 1931 in Liberty, the son of Irvin and Ocy (Temple) Antes.
Clif and his wife, Joan (Kendrick) Antes would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on June 29.
He was the manager of Maple Lanes Bowling Alley for 40 years.
Clif was a member of the Covington Church of Christ, F&A.M. Lodge, Blossburg, Williamsport Consistory, and Black Wolf Rod and Gun Club, Liberty.
He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War era.
Clif enjoyed spending time with his family, working, hunting, fishing, farming, and socializing with others.
Clif is survived by his wife, Joan; his four children, Susan Guy of Halifax, Steven (Jacqueline) Antes of Wellsville, N.Y., Nancy Chiquete of San Diego, Calif., and Joann Antes of Selinsgrove; a sister, Doris Yocum of Carlisle; sisters-in-law, Helen Antes of Gillett, Doris Antes of Elmira, N.Y.; grandchildren, Lyndsie (Michael Crosby) Guy, Bethany Antes, Mark Antes, Vicente Chiquete, Adriana Chiquete, Alyssa Chiquete, and Caroline Antes; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Bussler; brothers, Louis, Russell, Watson, Howard and John Antes.
Family and friends are invited to call Saturday, May 11, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield.
A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Donahoo officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Covington Church of Christ Disciples, PO Box 185, Covington, PA or , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Burial will be in Friedens Lutheran Cemetery.
www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 4 to May 11, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|