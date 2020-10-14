1/
CLYDE C. BAILEY
1932 - 2020
Clyde C. Bailey, 88, of Westfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Born Aug. 16, 1932 in Walden, Vermont, he was the son of the late Clyde C. and Ruth (King) Bailey.
He married Dagmar (Holmes) on July 28, 1956 and they shared 63 years together until her passing on Oct. 16, 2019.
Clyde served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and went to trade school to become a horologist. He was very well known and active in his community. He owned and operated his jewelry store, was the gravedigger for Champlin Cemetery, served on the board for the River Valley Country Club, was on the executive board for the North Central Sewage Agency, past president and life member of the Crary Hose Fire Company, served as Westfield Township supervisor, was manager of the Westfield Borough Council, a 50- year member of the Masonic Lodge #477 and was a deputy game warden for many years. Clyde enjoyed the outdoors; he was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and skier. He and
Dagmar enjoyed playing golf together, playing in the World Amateur Golf Tournament, skiing together and taking trips to their cabin in Vermont.
Clyde is survived by his son, Steven and Patricia Bailey of Philadelphia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dagmar; his son, David in 2016 and his siblings, Weldon, Iris, Irma and Dave.
Private family services will be held at their convenience. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
222 West Main Street
Westfield, PA 16950
(814) 367-5700
