Colleen G. Caputo, 65 of Hazleton passed away early Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest Campus, surrounded by her loving family.
Born and raised in Wellsboro, she was the daughter of Ada Jane (Stradley) Johnston and the late Richard Johnston.
Colleen was a 1972 graduate of Wellsboro High School. She graduated Cum Laude from East Stroudsburg University with a bachelor's degree in Health and Physical Education in 1975. She went on the receive a master's degree in 1991 from Wilkes University in Science and Education.
Colleen began her career in 1976 in Physical Education at Bishop Hafey, H.S. She taught there until 1983.
In 1983, she began teaching Physical Education, Swimming and Health at Hazleton High School. In addition to teaching, she created a Fitness for Life curriculum which received State approval and was implemented into the physical education program. She not only created and taught the class but lived it daily.
In addition to teaching, Colleen coached the girls H.S. Volleyball team, taught certification for lifeguarding and was a volunteer Instructor for the American Red Cross. She retired in 2016 from Hazleton H.S.
Colleen has devout faith and was an active member of Holy Rosary Church.
Colleen has a passion for healthy living. Physical Fitness was a daily part of her life. She swam, did CrossFit training, and horseback trail riding, on her horse Wyatt. Anyone who knew her, called Wyatt her fourth child.
She also gave riding lessons. In addition to physical workouts, she was an avid reader and enjoyed trips with friends to Vegas, Florida and Cruise Destinations.
Most important to Colleen was her family. She spent her life instilling love, values and a zest for life in her children and grandchildren. She adored her grandchildren and was affectionately known as "Nana" and was a huge part of their lives. She taught them life was an adventure and to enjoy every day. She would bike ride, horseback ride and attend all their sporting events. Each of them knew how important they were to "Nana." She knew that family was nature's masterpiece and to love every minute of it.
Mom, we will forever hold you in our hearts. We know your eternal journey will be as full as your earthly life. We love you forever.
Preceding in death was her father Richard Johnston, on July 31, 2010.
Colleen is survived by her loving and devoted family. Her mother Ada Johnston, Wellsboro and the following children; Nicholas Richard Caputo and fiancé Samantha Gray Townsend, McAdoo, Richard Nicholas Caputo and wife Bridget, Sugarloaf, Megan Ann Caputo and husband Emerson Cruz, McAdoo and her treasured grandchildren; Nicholas Jordan and Jace Michael Caputo, Rocco John and Jaxon Richard Caputo, Marcos Bryant and Alex Michael Diaz and brother Richard Johnston, Wellsboro. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 240 S. Poplar St., Hazleton. Interment will be private.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 8:30 am to 10 a.m. prior to the Mass.
Donations in memory of Colleen maybe made to the local chapter of the or Holy Rosary Church, 240 S. Poplar St. Hazleton.
Arrangements under the direction of the Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home, Inc. 532 N. Vine St. Hazleton.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 19, 2020