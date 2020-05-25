Connie R. Cook, 73, of Depot Street, Nelson, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her home.
Born April 21, 1947 in Nelson, she was the daughter of the late Wheeler Kirk and Loretta Edwards Mains. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Born April 21, 1947 in Nelson, she was the daughter of the late Wheeler Kirk and Loretta Edwards Mains. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 25 to Jun. 4, 2020.