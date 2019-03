Coralee L. Owlett, 81, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019.She was born on August 18, 1937 in Elmira, N.Y., a daughter of James and Margaret ( Smith ) Justin.Coralee was the wife of the late John Bruce Owlett, Jr.Prior to her retirement she was a history teacher for Wellsboro School District.Coralee was a member of the Canoe Camp Church of Christ Disciples, past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Mansfield Garden Club.She is survived by her daughter; Kristi Owlett; granddaughters Stephanie (Kevin Erdner) Coley, Carrie (Jonathan) Williams, Amber Fuller, Jessica (Jesse) Zirkle; five great grandchildren, Natalie Pointer, Aidan Petta, Jesse Zirkle, Jr., Jamie Zirkle, Liam Rachel and Ophelia Williams. Coralee was preceded in death by her husband, John; a son, John Brent Owlett; a daughter, Amy Fuller.Private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Mansfield.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com