Cordelia G. "Dee" Ruter, 94, of Coudersport, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. In keeping with Dee's wishes there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for the Blind, Christmas House or a charity of your choice . Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. www.olneyfoust.com.