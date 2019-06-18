Courtney Childers, 32, of Westfield, passed away Saturday, June 16, 2019 at Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro.
She was born Sept. 21, 1986 in Charleston, W.Va.
Courtney enjoyed cooking and drawing.
She is survived by her parents, Kimberly Childers of Wellsboro, Jill Burns of Mainesburg; brother, Carson Childers of Livingston Manor, N.Y.; her partner, Mike Wolfe of Westfield.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Brumlow.
Family and friends are invited to call Thursday, June 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield.
A memorial service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 18 to June 25, 2019