Craig Maxwell Geyer, Jr., 49 of Wellsboro, passed away at his home on April 26, 2020. He was born on Jan. 26, 1971 in Norristown, the son of Craig Geyer Sr. and Sonja (Fletcher) Cabral.
Craig worked as a mason and owned and operated Craig Geyer Jr. Masonry. He was a member of the Wellsboro Social Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Craig is survived by his parents; stepfather, Michael Cabral; a brother, Sean Geyer of Bechtelsville; a paternal grandmother, Ella M. Geyer of Worcester; a maternal grandmother Peggy (Jim) Fletcher Calvanesa of Milford, Del.; three uncles, Keith (Lisa) Geyer of Fredericksville, Kenny (Kathy) Fletcher of Georgia and Doug Geyer of Worchester and 10 cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Stanley Geyer, Jr; his maternal grandfather, Jack K. Fletcher; two uncles, Jeff Fletcher, Sr., and Lee Geyer and a cousin, Bryan Geyer.
A celebration of Craig's life will be held at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 28 to May 7, 2020