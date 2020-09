Curt Hemly Smith, 77, of Mainesburg, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at his home. Curt was born on Dec. 23, 1942 in Elmira, N.Y., the son of Wilbur "Glen" and Dorothy (Hemly) Smith and the husband of June (Welch) Smith. Curt was a US Army veteran. A celebration of Curt's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com