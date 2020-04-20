|
Cynthia "Cindy" Johnson Ayers, 72, of Tioga, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home.
She was born on April 10, 1948, a daughter of Ralph and Patricia (Tremaine) Johnson. Cindy attended beauty school in Williamsport after high school.
She worked for AL Blades as a flagger. Cindy also worked as a bartender and waitress for the Pub, Feigles, Elms, Bush House, and Woodshed.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, her dog Sadie, gardening, and crafts. Cindy will also be remembered for her kindness and helping others in need.
Cindy is survived by her companion, Arnold Gerow of Tioga; a daughter and caregiver,
Stacey Ringler of Tioga; a son Todd (Candy) Ayers of Wellsburg, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Blake and Tyler Ringler, and Tiffany Ayers; a great grandson, Ryder Ayers; several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Terri (David) Reynolds of Big Flats, N.Y., and Susan Thomas of Corning, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Martin "Marty" Lane Ayers; a brother, Fred Johnson; and a son-in-law Daniel Ringler.
In honoring Cindy's wishes, there will be no services.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 30, 2020