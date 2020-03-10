|
|
|
Czeslawa "CeCe" Losinger, 85, of Wellsboro, died on Friday, March 6, 2020. A Holocaust survivor, she was born June 20, 1934 in Zezulin Poland, the daughter of the late Ludwik and Janina (Kozicki) Markwart.
Friends and family were invited to attend a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Tioga, with the Rev. Bryan Wright officiating. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 16, 2020