Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Tioga, PA
View Map

CZESLAWA "CECE" (MARKWART) LOSINGER


1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
CZESLAWA "CECE" (MARKWART) LOSINGER Obituary
Czeslawa "CeCe" Losinger, 85, of Wellsboro, died on Friday, March 6, 2020. A Holocaust survivor, she was born June 20, 1934 in Zezulin Poland, the daughter of the late Ludwik and Janina (Kozicki) Markwart.
Friends and family were invited to attend a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Tioga, with the Rev. Bryan Wright officiating. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CZESLAWA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -