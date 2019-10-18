|
|
Dagmar H. Bailey, 84, of Westfield, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Tammie's Personal Care Home in Sabinsville.
Born Oct. 28, 1934 in Wellsboro, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Marion (Wilcox) Holmes.
Dagmar married Clyde C. Bailey on July 28, 1956, sharing 63 years together.
Dagmar retired from Cowanesque Valley High School, where she taught health and physical education for 30 years.
She and Clyde enjoyed playing golf together; playing in the World Amateur Golf Tournament and trips to their cabin in Vermont.
She is survived by her loving husband, Clyde and her son, Steven (Patricia) Bailey of Philadelphia.
Dagmar was preceded in death by her son, David in 2016.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019