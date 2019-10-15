Home

Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Oregon Hill Cemetery
DALE TEED


1933 - 2019
DALE TEED Obituary
Dale Teed, 86, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Broad Acres in Wellsboro.
He was born on Sept. 9, 1933 in Oregon Hill, a son of John and May (Minnier) Teed.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 5-7 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. A memorial service will follow immediately at 7 p.m. with Pastor Harry Colegrove officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m. in Oregon Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019
