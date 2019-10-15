|
|
|
Dale Teed, 86, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Broad Acres in Wellsboro.
He was born on Sept. 9, 1933 in Oregon Hill, a son of John and May (Minnier) Teed.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 5-7 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. A memorial service will follow immediately at 7 p.m. with Pastor Harry Colegrove officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m. in Oregon Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019