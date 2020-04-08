|
Dalton J. Persing, 16, of Littlestown, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Born Feb. 4, 2004 in Hanover, he was the son of Stephen E. and Karen J. Persing of Littlestown.
Dalton was a sophomore at Littlestown High School, a member of the National Honor Society and the Hanover YMCA. He was a member of the Littlestown wrestling squad for the past eight years, a two-time All-American qualifier with the Mid-Atlantic Wrestling Association in Salisbury, Md. and a two-time qualifier for the Pennsylvania State Wrestling Championship held in Erie and Wilkes-Barre. Dalton was an avid power lifter, hunter and fisherman. He loved watching movies and listening to music, but especially enjoyed spending time with his friends, family and his two feline companions.
Surviving in addition to his parents is a sister, Jillian M. Persing of Littlestown who was not only his sister but his best friend and buddy; his paternal grandmother, Jennie Persing of Knoxville; maternal grandmother, Muriel Sheaffer of Carlisle and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to the Covid-19 epidemic a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Dalton may be made to TrueNorth Wellness Services, 33 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
Arrangements are in care of Murphy Funeral Home, McSherrytown.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 16, 2020