DANIEL A. BOLT
1960 - 2020
Daniel A. Bolt, 59, of Gillett, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y.
He was born on Aug. 19, 1960 in Elmira, N.Y., a son of Richard and Beverly (Cashman) Bolt. Daniel was a veteran Marine who served during Operation Desert Storm. He was a member of the Jobs Corners Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, being outdoors and going ginsenging.
Daniel is survived by his sister Susan (John) Wales of Millerton; stepmother Patricia Bolt of Bath, N.Y.; stepbrothers Mark Owen of Michigan and Terry Mack of Troy; stepsister Theresa Owen of Addison; sister-in-law Rose Bolt; special cousin Lewis Edwards and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Bolt.
Friends and family were invited to a celebration of life from 2 to 3 p.m on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the West Jackson Baptist Church, 1714 Alder Run Road, Millerton, with Pastor Harold Burrell officiating. A private burial will take place in the Bath National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA 16933 to assist with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 03:00 PM
West Jackson Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
