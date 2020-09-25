1/
DANIEL L. BROCKWAY JR.
Daniel L. Brockway, Jr., 72, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at his home. Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Lawrenceville Fireman's substation, Rt. 287 Tioga Junction. A memorial service will follow immediately at 12 p.m. Donations in Dan's memory can be made to the Lawrenceville Ambulance Association, 19564 Rt. 287, Lawrenceville, PA 16929. Burial will take place in Powers Cemetery in Lawrenceville. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sep. 25 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Lawrenceville Fireman's substation
OCT
3
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Lawrenceville Fireman's substation
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
