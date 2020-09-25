Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniel L. Brockway, Jr., 72, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at his home. Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Lawrenceville Fireman's substation, Rt. 287 Tioga Junction. A memorial service will follow immediately at 12 p.m. Donations in Dan's memory can be made to the Lawrenceville Ambulance Association, 19564 Rt. 287, Lawrenceville, PA 16929. Burial will take place in Powers Cemetery in Lawrenceville. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

