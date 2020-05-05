DANIEL L CAREY
1974 - 2020
Daniel R. Carey, 45, of Wellsville, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Carolyn's House in Susquehanna Township after a brave and valiant 19 month battle against brain cancer. He died with his wife, Chrissy, at his side.
Born Dec. 20,1974 in Wellsboro, Dan was preceded in death by his father, Richard Gordon Carey.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, Christine (Counsman) Carey, and stepson, Isaac Staats, are his mother, Jeanette (Naylor) Carey of Blossburg; two sisters, Paula and her husband, Matt Harold, of Mansfield and Pam and her husband, Andy Chamberlain, of Millerton; his in-laws, Mark and Kathleen (Moloney) Counsman of Camp Hill; Aimee (Counsman) and Paul Bucci of Mechanicsburg; and Jennifer (Counsman) and Lane Brody of Mechanicsburg; five nieces, four nephews, one great-nephew, and several beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Dan was a 1993 graduate of North Penn High School in Blossburg and a 1997 graduate of Millersville University. Dan was a technology education teacher at Northern High School in Dillsburg, and was the owner of Carey's Custom Screen Printing in Wellsville.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For Dan's full obituary, please log on to cocklinfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 5 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Cocklin Funeral Home - Dillsburg
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
717-432-5312
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 entries
May 4, 2020
My deepest condolences to The Carey families. May Dan rest in eternal peace and his memories live on in all who knew him.
Barb Kelly-Watkins
Friend
May 4, 2020
Our sincere condolences to his family and friends.
Larry & Elaine Acchione
Friend
May 4, 2020
Jeanette It's hard to express the sadness I feel after hearing of Danny's death. He sounds like he turned out to be a wonderful man. I often think of you and the old neighborhood and how different it was for us back then, nothing like neighborhoods today. I pray God will comfort you in this hour of need with precious, happy memories of Danny, with His peace and His joy. Love to you Ginny Reid
Ginny Reid Radtke
Friend
May 4, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with you and the entire family
Timothy Cohick
Family
May 4, 2020
My sympathy to the family. My son talked of him when he was at Northern and considered him not only a teacher but friend. We are sorry to hear of your loss. God bless
Deb Stoll
May 4, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family.Dan has touched so many lives ,his memories will live in our hearts forever.Dan is with uncle Dicky now what a glorious moment that has to be.
Rip Dan you will be missed by many
Tina Carey pequignot
Family
May 4, 2020
I had never got to meet Daniel but remember his Parents. I knew most of his Dad's siblings and know his Mother when see her. My sincere Condolences to his Mother. Wife ,Stepson, In-law's and to anyone I haven't mentioned. Am keeping all in my Thoughts and Prayers. RIP Daniel.
Beverly Campbell
May 4, 2020
RIP Danny
Kim Barnes
Family
May 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family my friend
Amy Hughes
Friend
