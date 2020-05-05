Jeanette It's hard to express the sadness I feel after hearing of Danny's death. He sounds like he turned out to be a wonderful man. I often think of you and the old neighborhood and how different it was for us back then, nothing like neighborhoods today. I pray God will comfort you in this hour of need with precious, happy memories of Danny, with His peace and His joy. Love to you Ginny Reid

Ginny Reid Radtke

Friend