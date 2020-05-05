Daniel R. Carey, 45, of Wellsville, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Carolyn's House in Susquehanna Township after a brave and valiant 19 month battle against brain cancer. He died with his wife, Chrissy, at his side.
Born Dec. 20,1974 in Wellsboro, Dan was preceded in death by his father, Richard Gordon Carey.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, Christine (Counsman) Carey, and stepson, Isaac Staats, are his mother, Jeanette (Naylor) Carey of Blossburg; two sisters, Paula and her husband, Matt Harold, of Mansfield and Pam and her husband, Andy Chamberlain, of Millerton; his in-laws, Mark and Kathleen (Moloney) Counsman of Camp Hill; Aimee (Counsman) and Paul Bucci of Mechanicsburg; and Jennifer (Counsman) and Lane Brody of Mechanicsburg; five nieces, four nephews, one great-nephew, and several beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Dan was a 1993 graduate of North Penn High School in Blossburg and a 1997 graduate of Millersville University. Dan was a technology education teacher at Northern High School in Dillsburg, and was the owner of Carey's Custom Screen Printing in Wellsville.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For Dan's full obituary, please log on to cocklinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 5 to May 14, 2020.