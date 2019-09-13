|
Danielle Ruth Schaar, 35, of Westfield, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
Born Oct. 19, 1983 in Coudersport, she was the daughter of Robert L. and Sandra K. (Houghtaling) Worthington, Jr.
Danielle graduated from Northern Potter High School and received her bachelor's degree in park and resort management and business management at Slippery Rock University, where she was a proud sister of the Delta Zeta Sorority.
She married Larry L. Schaar Jr. on July 20, 2014 in Wrightsville.
She was a member of the Pipeliners Local Union, traveling around working with the pipeline and recently was the office manager for Groff Tire.
Danielle loved all things outdoors, her horses and horseback riding, ATV and dirt bike riding, hunting and snowmobiling.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; her parents, Robert L. and Sandra K. Worthington; a brother, Robert L. (Sara) Worthington, III of Jacksonville, N.C.; her sister, Jody R. (Edward) Penner of Wellsboro; her father and mother-in-law, Larry L. and Lorraine Schaar Sr. of Knoxville; her beloved dogs, Lila and Peas; 11 nieces, four nephews and three great-nephews; several aunts, uncles and cousins and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Angela L. Worthington and her grandparents, Robert and Janice Worthington and Durell and Shirley Houghtaling.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St. Westfield, on Saturday, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at Westfield United Methodist Church on Sunday, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. David Brelo officiating.
Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hershey, c/o Andrea, 125 Lucy Ave., Hummelstown, PA 17036 or to the Radiant Hope, www.hisradianthope.org/donate.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019