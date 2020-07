David Dunham, 58, of Orangeville, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Corning Hospital, Corning, N.Y. He was born on Feb. 10, 1962 in Elmira, N.Y., a son of Dean and Margaret (Brinthaupt) Dunham.nIn honoring David's wishes, there will be no services. There will be a celebration of life at the convenience of the family, Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com