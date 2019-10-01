|
David E. Tracy, 67, of Mansfield, formerly of East Smithfield, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019.
He was born on May 10, 1952, in Troy, a son of "Gene" Tracy and the late Madeline VanDyke Tracy.
As per his request, there will be no visitation. Disposition will be private at the convenience of the family. Donation in David's memory can be made to the donor's choice. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019