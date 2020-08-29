1/
DAVID JAMES KRINER
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David James Kriner, of the Keystone Manor, Sayre, passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2020 at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.
Born Jan. 14, 1945 in Covington, he was the son of Bernard and Isabel (Bartron) Kriner.
David was a gentle, loving, and caring man who treasured his family and friends.
He traveled most of his life. David loved walking and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles.
He served in the Armed Forces twice.
David was predeceased in death by both his parents, sisters Marge and Inez and brother William of Los Angeles, Calif.
He is survived by his partner of 14 years Cheryl J. Black, son, David J. Kriner, Jr., wife, Denise, grandchildren, Hannah, Ashleigh, and D.J., of Ladson, S.C., sisters,Marian Ayers, of Watkins Glen, N.Y., Kathleen L. McCarthy of Mansfield, along with many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with David's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humanity Gifts Registry, P.O. Box 835, Philadelphia, PA 19105-0835. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens. For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences, visit www.loweryfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 29 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home, Inc.
225 S. Main Street
Athens, PA 18810
(570) 888-2368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved