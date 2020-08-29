David James Kriner, of the Keystone Manor, Sayre, passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2020 at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.
Born Jan. 14, 1945 in Covington, he was the son of Bernard and Isabel (Bartron) Kriner.
David was a gentle, loving, and caring man who treasured his family and friends.
He traveled most of his life. David loved walking and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles.
He served in the Armed Forces twice.
David was predeceased in death by both his parents, sisters Marge and Inez and brother William of Los Angeles, Calif.
He is survived by his partner of 14 years Cheryl J. Black, son, David J. Kriner, Jr., wife, Denise, grandchildren, Hannah, Ashleigh, and D.J., of Ladson, S.C., sisters,Marian Ayers, of Watkins Glen, N.Y., Kathleen L. McCarthy of Mansfield, along with many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with David's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humanity Gifts Registry, P.O. Box 835, Philadelphia, PA 19105-0835. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens. For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences, visit www.loweryfuneralhome.com