DAVID L. EBERLY
1958 - 2020
David L. Eberly, 61, passed away Monday Oct. 5, 2020 surrounded by family in his home following a difficult fight with cancer. Born Nov. 21, 1958 in Lebanon, to Titus and Ada (Bicher) Eberly, David graduated from Cowanesque Valley High School.
On Feb. 22, 1997 he married Karen King with whom he shared 23 years of marriage. David worked for Ward and then Waupaca at their Blossburg and Lawrenceville foundries. He enjoyed bowling, tinkering with his cars and the outdoors, especially camping and hiking, and he loved his family and his dogs.
David is survived by his wife, Karen, of Mansfield; his father, Titus, of Wellsboro; five sons: Josh Eberly of Florida, Brent (Sarah) King, of Mansfield, Dominic Basile, of Colorado, Daniel Basile, of Galeton, and Garrett Eberly of Mansfield; three grandchildren; two brothers, Titus Eugene (Maria) Eberly, of East Stroudsburg and Allen Glen (Elizabeth) Eberly, of Westfield and two sisters, Janice Eberly of Ozark, Alabama, and Margaret (Joseph) Wilde, of Westfield.
He was preceded in death by his mother, a sister, Brenda Shannon and a brother, LeRoy Eberly.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to David's life at an outdoor service on Friday Oct. 9, at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. with a funeral service officiated by pastor Joe Wagner to follow at the funeral home. Burial will be in Tioga County Memorial Gardens. To share a memory or condolence with his family, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
