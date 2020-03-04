|
|
David L. Neal, 84, of Wellsboro, died on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
He was born on April 9, 1935 in Wellsboro, a son of the late Earl and Sarah (Paulhamus) Neal and was married to Margaret (Clark) Neal. David was retired from Corning Glass Works, Wellsboro, and had served in the US Army.
He is survived by his wife: Margaret Neal, two sons: David H. Neal and Kent Neal, both of Texas.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro. Interment will be in the West Branch Cemetery, Wellsboro.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 10, 2020