David L. Wetmore, Sr., 69, of Tioga, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro. He was born on Aug. 18, 1950 in Lawrenceville, a son of Earl and Luva (Wilsey) Wetmore.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, Jan. 30, from noon-2 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A funeral service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. with Pastor Harry Colegrove officiating. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Tioga. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2020